Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22546 E Via Del Oro
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

22546 E Via Del Oro

22546 East via Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

22546 East via Del Oro, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
pet friendly
22546 E Via Del Oro Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3bdrm/2ba home in Queen Creek - This newer home has tons of upgrades, including granite counter tops. tile in all the right places, tank-less water heater, beautiful cabinets, and all NEW appliances. Carpeting in all the bedrooms. Near Queen Creek High School, shopping, eateries, childrens playgrounds, This is a home that everyone should fall in love with. Has a large extended covered patio to enjoy the outdoors and your many BBQ times. Call Bo Weaver @ 480-580-5184 or Kim Hernandez @ 480-652-7835 for any questions and to schedule your viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3255390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have any available units?
22546 E Via Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22546 E Via Del Oro have?
Some of 22546 E Via Del Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22546 E Via Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
22546 E Via Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22546 E Via Del Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, 22546 E Via Del Oro is pet friendly.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro offer parking?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not offer parking.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have a pool?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22546 E Via Del Oro have units with air conditioning?
No, 22546 E Via Del Oro does not have units with air conditioning.
