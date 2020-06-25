Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground bbq/grill pet friendly

22546 E Via Del Oro Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3bdrm/2ba home in Queen Creek - This newer home has tons of upgrades, including granite counter tops. tile in all the right places, tank-less water heater, beautiful cabinets, and all NEW appliances. Carpeting in all the bedrooms. Near Queen Creek High School, shopping, eateries, childrens playgrounds, This is a home that everyone should fall in love with. Has a large extended covered patio to enjoy the outdoors and your many BBQ times. Call Bo Weaver @ 480-580-5184 or Kim Hernandez @ 480-652-7835 for any questions and to schedule your viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3255390)