22384 E VIA DEL PALO

No Application Fee! Beautiful single story 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Queen Creek home. The home offers a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, new upgraded carpeting, neutral two-tone paint upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen features dining area, vaulted ceilings, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and pantry. The split floor plan has a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and bathroom offering dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Oversized backyard in Cul-de-Sac with no neighbor behind you. Great location near shopping, restaurants and golf course.