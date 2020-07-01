All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 22384 E VIA DEL PALO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
22384 E VIA DEL PALO --
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

22384 E VIA DEL PALO --

22384 East via Del Palo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22384 East via Del Palo, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Application Fee! Beautiful single story 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom Queen Creek home. The home offers a number of upgrades including vaulted ceilings, new upgraded carpeting, neutral two-tone paint upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen features dining area, vaulted ceilings, refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and pantry. The split floor plan has a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and bathroom offering dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Oversized backyard in Cul-de-Sac with no neighbor behind you. Great location near shopping, restaurants and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have any available units?
22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have?
Some of 22384 E VIA DEL PALO --'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- currently offering any rent specials?
22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- pet-friendly?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- offer parking?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not offer parking.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have a pool?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have a pool.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have accessible units?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 22384 E VIA DEL PALO -- does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College