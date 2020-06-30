22301 S 214TH Street

22301 South 214th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 The Villages at Queen Creek
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone! $95/month pool maint. fee will be added to monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
