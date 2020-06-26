2199 W Tanner Ranch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool new construction

Rentals rarely get this good! Meticulously maintained 3B/2B + den SS home is ready for you. Huge GR open to gourmet kitchen complete w/ granite, SS appliances, custom cabinets & large dining area. Split master suite is spacious w/ dual vanity & custom closet system. Addtnl bdrms are large w/ big closets. Den off GR can be used as 4th bdrm. Tons of storage, big laundry room, new carpet, recently painted, grass backyard, cvrd patio. Excellent location close to schools, parks, bike paths & access to BRAND NEW community center & pool. Perfect place to call home, call today to schedule a showing.