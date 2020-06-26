All apartments in Queen Creek
2199 W Tanner Ranch Road

2199 W Tanner Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2199 W Tanner Ranch Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
Rentals rarely get this good! Meticulously maintained 3B/2B + den SS home is ready for you. Huge GR open to gourmet kitchen complete w/ granite, SS appliances, custom cabinets & large dining area. Split master suite is spacious w/ dual vanity & custom closet system. Addtnl bdrms are large w/ big closets. Den off GR can be used as 4th bdrm. Tons of storage, big laundry room, new carpet, recently painted, grass backyard, cvrd patio. Excellent location close to schools, parks, bike paths & access to BRAND NEW community center & pool. Perfect place to call home, call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have any available units?
2199 W Tanner Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have?
Some of 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
2199 W Tanner Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2199 W Tanner Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
