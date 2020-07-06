All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21936 S. 214th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21936 S. 214th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

21936 S. 214th Street

21936 South 214th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21936 South 214th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Nauvoo Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Queen Creek rental! - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath property for rent located in Queen Creek! This perfect home features gravel front landscaping and 2 car garage.. This fabulous interior boasts your dream kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ample cabinet counter space, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the spacious master bedroom you will find a private exit, full bath with double sinks, separate tub and step-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The gorgeous backyard is comprised of grassy/gravel landscaping, covered patio, seating area, and lots of potential for entertaining. Close to QC District, shopping and restaurants. All appliances included. Pets are ok upon approval.

(RLNE5703703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21936 S. 214th Street have any available units?
21936 S. 214th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21936 S. 214th Street have?
Some of 21936 S. 214th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21936 S. 214th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21936 S. 214th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21936 S. 214th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21936 S. 214th Street is pet friendly.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street offer parking?
Yes, 21936 S. 214th Street offers parking.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21936 S. 214th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street have a pool?
No, 21936 S. 214th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street have accessible units?
No, 21936 S. 214th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21936 S. 214th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21936 S. 214th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21936 S. 214th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College