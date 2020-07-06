21936 S. 214th Street

Amenities

Queen Creek rental! - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath property for rent located in Queen Creek! This perfect home features gravel front landscaping and 2 car garage.. This fabulous interior boasts your dream kitchen with matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ample cabinet counter space, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the spacious master bedroom you will find a private exit, full bath with double sinks, separate tub and step-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The gorgeous backyard is comprised of grassy/gravel landscaping, covered patio, seating area, and lots of potential for entertaining. Close to QC District, shopping and restaurants. All appliances included. Pets are ok upon approval.



