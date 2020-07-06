21829 E. Puesta Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym playground

Great Open Floor Plan!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath in The Villages At Queen Creek. The community offers a clubhouse/rec room, workout facility, children's playground & golf course! The kitchen includes all of the major appliances, an island, pantry, and dining area. Open, cheery floor plan you'll love coming home to.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1425

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1425

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small-medium dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1425 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



