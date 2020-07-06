All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21829 E. Puesta Del Sol
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

21829 E. Puesta Del Sol

21829 East Puesta Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21829 East Puesta Del Sol, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
Great Open Floor Plan!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath in The Villages At Queen Creek. The community offers a clubhouse/rec room, workout facility, children's playground & golf course! The kitchen includes all of the major appliances, an island, pantry, and dining area. Open, cheery floor plan you'll love coming home to.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1425
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1425
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small-medium dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1425 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3206188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have any available units?
21829 E. Puesta Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have?
Some of 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
21829 E. Puesta Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol offer parking?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have a pool?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 21829 E. Puesta Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College