All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21705 E Camina Plata --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21705 E Camina Plata --
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:14 PM

21705 E Camina Plata --

21705 East Camina Plata · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21705 East Camina Plata, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enter your new home through the beautiful front porch into the best floor plan in The Villages! Separate formal living & family room, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space! Master retreat features private bath & walk in closet, 3 additional large bedrooms and full bath! Covered patio, large back yard, close to schools, parks, community pool, golf course, shopping and everything the beautiful Town of Queen Creek has to offer! *OWNER WILL ONLY TAKE ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 40 LBS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have any available units?
21705 E Camina Plata -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have?
Some of 21705 E Camina Plata --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21705 E Camina Plata -- currently offering any rent specials?
21705 E Camina Plata -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21705 E Camina Plata -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 21705 E Camina Plata -- is pet friendly.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- offer parking?
Yes, 21705 E Camina Plata -- offers parking.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21705 E Camina Plata -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have a pool?
Yes, 21705 E Camina Plata -- has a pool.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have accessible units?
No, 21705 E Camina Plata -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21705 E Camina Plata -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21705 E Camina Plata -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21705 E Camina Plata -- does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College