21705 E Camina Plata

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enter your new home through the beautiful front porch into the best floor plan in The Villages! Separate formal living & family room, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space! Master retreat features private bath & walk in closet, 3 additional large bedrooms and full bath! Covered patio, large back yard, close to schools, parks, community pool, golf course, shopping and everything the beautiful Town of Queen Creek has to offer! *OWNER WILL ONLY TAKE ONE SMALL DOG UNDER 40 LBS*