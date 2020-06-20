All apartments in Queen Creek
21428 E Roundup Way
21428 E Roundup Way

21428 East Roundup Way · No Longer Available
Location

21428 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...6 Bedrooms/5 full Baths/4 Car Tandem Garage
If you are looking for a lot of space for your family, look NO further! This home offers tons of space!!! 2 Bedrooms downstairs, one with a full size bath and the other with a full bath right outside the door in the hallway. Upstairs there are 4 HUGE Bedrooms!!! One also with the bathroom right outside the bedroom door, two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a HUGE Master Bedroom(with a sitting room). The Master Bathroom is large with separate his and her sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Did I mention that ALL bedrooms have a walk-in closet??? Also upstairs is an open loft area, along with a Large Den/Guest Room(NO closet). The home also offers a Formal Living Room and large Family Room. The nice size kitchen has just had granite installed, along with the cabinets being refinished. It also has two pantries(Refrigerator included), and a large Dining Area with French Doors leading to outside. The downstairs bathrooms have also had granite installed, and all the cabinetry, upstairs and downstairs has all been refinished. Not to mention a 4 car tandem garage!!! Nice size backyard. Pets upon owner approval. The home is walking distance from the neighborhood elementary school. To view this great home call Tracy Blackmon agent with Blackhawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21428 E Roundup Way have any available units?
21428 E Roundup Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21428 E Roundup Way have?
Some of 21428 E Roundup Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21428 E Roundup Way currently offering any rent specials?
21428 E Roundup Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21428 E Roundup Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21428 E Roundup Way is pet friendly.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way offer parking?
Yes, 21428 E Roundup Way does offer parking.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21428 E Roundup Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way have a pool?
No, 21428 E Roundup Way does not have a pool.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way have accessible units?
No, 21428 E Roundup Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21428 E Roundup Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21428 E Roundup Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21428 E Roundup Way has units with air conditioning.
