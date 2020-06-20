21428 E Roundup Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BIG HOUSE in Queen Creek...6 Bedrooms/5 full Baths/4 Car Tandem Garage

If you are looking for a lot of space for your family, look NO further! This home offers tons of space!!! 2 Bedrooms downstairs, one with a full size bath and the other with a full bath right outside the door in the hallway. Upstairs there are 4 HUGE Bedrooms!!! One also with the bathroom right outside the bedroom door, two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, and a HUGE Master Bedroom(with a sitting room). The Master Bathroom is large with separate his and her sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Did I mention that ALL bedrooms have a walk-in closet??? Also upstairs is an open loft area, along with a Large Den/Guest Room(NO closet). The home also offers a Formal Living Room and large Family Room. The nice size kitchen has just had granite installed, along with the cabinets being refinished. It also has two pantries(Refrigerator included), and a large Dining Area with French Doors leading to outside. The downstairs bathrooms have also had granite installed, and all the cabinetry, upstairs and downstairs has all been refinished. Not to mention a 4 car tandem garage!!! Nice size backyard. Pets upon owner approval. The home is walking distance from the neighborhood elementary school. To view this great home call Tracy Blackmon agent with Blackhawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677