21285 E Cherrywood Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

21285 E Cherrywood Dr

21285 East Cherrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21285 East Cherrywood Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Hastings Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pet friendly
volleyball court
Ready to Move In - Three Bedrooms! - Open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large great room and dining area. This home has so many upgrades - granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, lots of storage, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. The home has a water softener and security doors. Great community and location just down the street from a large park with basketball and volleyball courts. Includes yard service. House will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5103666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have any available units?
21285 E Cherrywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have?
Some of 21285 E Cherrywood Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21285 E Cherrywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21285 E Cherrywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21285 E Cherrywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr offer parking?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have a pool?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21285 E Cherrywood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21285 E Cherrywood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
