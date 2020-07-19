21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

Property is available 9/1/18 - 12/31/2018 and April 1,2019 on. NOT available 1/1/19 - 3/31/19.Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath home perfect for someone who needs a short term rental while building a home or vacation home away from home. Very tastefully decorated, shows like a model, highly upgraded. Nice tile and hardwood flooring. Upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stylish backsplash, island with sink, breakfast bar area, pantry and stainless steel complete this gourmet kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Laundry with sink. Smart Box. Private, well organized backyard w/grill to enjoy outdoor cooking! Home is located in north Queen Creek in Maricopa County. Close to shopping, theaters, golf courses and parks.