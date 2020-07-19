All apartments in Queen Creek
21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive
21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive

21222 East Cherrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21222 East Cherrywood Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Hastings Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Property is available 9/1/18 - 12/31/2018 and April 1,2019 on. NOT available 1/1/19 - 3/31/19.Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath home perfect for someone who needs a short term rental while building a home or vacation home away from home. Very tastefully decorated, shows like a model, highly upgraded. Nice tile and hardwood flooring. Upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stylish backsplash, island with sink, breakfast bar area, pantry and stainless steel complete this gourmet kitchen. Ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Laundry with sink. Smart Box. Private, well organized backyard w/grill to enjoy outdoor cooking! Home is located in north Queen Creek in Maricopa County. Close to shopping, theaters, golf courses and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have any available units?
21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have?
Some of 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21222 E CHERRYWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
