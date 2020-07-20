21189 E STONECREST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See it in person! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Two story, 10' ceilings, Huge Loft, Fully Upgraded Kitchen. Central Heat/Air Conditioning/Dual Unit, Kitchen Island, Pantry, Upstairs Laundry Room, Master Suite, Dual Sinks, Oversize Tub in Master with Separate Shower, Master Walk in Closet, Private Yard, corner lot, 2 car garage. UPGRADES: Many Upgrades including tile Floors downstairs, Worry free backyard with no maintenance, Side Gate for Dog, Gravel, Drip system for plants. Carpet, Upstairs Laundry Room, Upstairs Loft. Only 2 minute walk to Park & HUGE Community Pool.