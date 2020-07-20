All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21189 E STONECREST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21189 E STONECREST Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21189 E STONECREST Drive

21189 East Stonecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21189 East Stonecrest Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must See it in person! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Two story, 10' ceilings, Huge Loft, Fully Upgraded Kitchen. Central Heat/Air Conditioning/Dual Unit, Kitchen Island, Pantry, Upstairs Laundry Room, Master Suite, Dual Sinks, Oversize Tub in Master with Separate Shower, Master Walk in Closet, Private Yard, corner lot, 2 car garage. UPGRADES: Many Upgrades including tile Floors downstairs, Worry free backyard with no maintenance, Side Gate for Dog, Gravel, Drip system for plants. Carpet, Upstairs Laundry Room, Upstairs Loft. Only 2 minute walk to Park & HUGE Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have any available units?
21189 E STONECREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have?
Some of 21189 E STONECREST Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21189 E STONECREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21189 E STONECREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21189 E STONECREST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21189 E STONECREST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21189 E STONECREST Drive offers parking.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21189 E STONECREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21189 E STONECREST Drive has a pool.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 21189 E STONECREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21189 E STONECREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21189 E STONECREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21189 E STONECREST Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College