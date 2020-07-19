20650 E RAVEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

This 4 bed 2 bath 2184 sq ft Fulton Built residence is located in the coveted Queen Creek Station Subdivision! You can move in now! One owner residence with custom upgrades galore! Paver lined Driveway. Split Floor plan with Living Room, Dining Room and Huge Family Room with wall to wall sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with spacious island and granite counter tops. Lots of custom cabinets. Plank tile throughout. Synthetic grass in front yard. Community pools and play parks.Located close to schools, 202 Freeway, shopping, Restaurants, and Harkins movie Theater. Make this one yours today.