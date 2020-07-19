All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20650 E RAVEN Drive

20650 East Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20650 East Raven Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
This 4 bed 2 bath 2184 sq ft Fulton Built residence is located in the coveted Queen Creek Station Subdivision! You can move in now! One owner residence with custom upgrades galore! Paver lined Driveway. Split Floor plan with Living Room, Dining Room and Huge Family Room with wall to wall sliding glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with spacious island and granite counter tops. Lots of custom cabinets. Plank tile throughout. Synthetic grass in front yard. Community pools and play parks.Located close to schools, 202 Freeway, shopping, Restaurants, and Harkins movie Theater. Make this one yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have any available units?
20650 E RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 20650 E RAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20650 E RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20650 E RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20650 E RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20650 E RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20650 E RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20650 E RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20650 E RAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 20650 E RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20650 E RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20650 E RAVEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20650 E RAVEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
