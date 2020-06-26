20487 E RAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

ALMOST BRAND NEW home for rent in QUEEN CREEK STATION by FULTON HOMES!!! Just minutes from Downtown Queen Creek & Queen Creek Marketplace, upscale retail & restaurants, award winning schools, & natural desert beauty at the San Tan Mountains...this stunning home & its neighborhood has everything to offer! Within the community itself, find miles of walking & biking paths, playgrounds, and amenities galore. And once you step inside this spacious, 2,881sf, 4BD/4BA + den, single story residence with an inviting courtyard, you'll be impressed by its sparkling interior, upgraded finishes, & resort style backyard w/shimmering swimming pool, hot tub, built in BBQ, stone covered, extended patio, & cafe lights. There's even an RV gate with paved side yard for another car or toys!