Queen Creek, AZ
20374 E Arrowhead Trail
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

20374 E Arrowhead Trail

20374 East Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

20374 East Arrowhead Trail, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
20374 E ARROWHEAD TRAIL - 3BR 2BA Rittenhouse/Queen Creek Rd - ***Occupied through September, no showings until 10/4****

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tQ5RpGTSFfr

2018 BUILT FULTON HOME T**20X20 TILE THROUGH OUT***CARPET BEDROOMS***GRANITE COUNTER TOPS***GAS COOKTOP***BUILT IN APPLIANCES***COMMUNITY POOL***3 MILES OF BIKE/WALKING PATHS***REAR YARD WITH DESERT LANDSCAPING***DOUBLE SLIDE EXTRA WIDE PATIO DOOR***NICE DEN***8 FOOT DOORS THROUGH OUT***TALL MASTER VANITY**ALL LANDSCAPING WAS PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED WITH WATERING SYSTEM***LAUNDRY CABINETS***GARAGE DOOR TO SIDE YARD***LARGE HALL STORAGE CLOSET***EPOXY COATED GARAGE FLOOR***DONT WORRY ABOUT CUTTING GRASS WITH THE ARTIFICIAL TURF!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4140779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have any available units?
20374 E Arrowhead Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have?
Some of 20374 E Arrowhead Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20374 E Arrowhead Trail currently offering any rent specials?
20374 E Arrowhead Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20374 E Arrowhead Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail is pet friendly.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail offer parking?
Yes, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail offers parking.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have a pool?
Yes, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail has a pool.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have accessible units?
No, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 20374 E Arrowhead Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20374 E Arrowhead Trail has units with air conditioning.
