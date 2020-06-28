Amenities

20374 E ARROWHEAD TRAIL - 3BR 2BA Rittenhouse/Queen Creek Rd - ***Occupied through September, no showings until 10/4****



2018 BUILT FULTON HOME T**20X20 TILE THROUGH OUT***CARPET BEDROOMS***GRANITE COUNTER TOPS***GAS COOKTOP***BUILT IN APPLIANCES***COMMUNITY POOL***3 MILES OF BIKE/WALKING PATHS***REAR YARD WITH DESERT LANDSCAPING***DOUBLE SLIDE EXTRA WIDE PATIO DOOR***NICE DEN***8 FOOT DOORS THROUGH OUT***TALL MASTER VANITY**ALL LANDSCAPING WAS PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED WITH WATERING SYSTEM***LAUNDRY CABINETS***GARAGE DOOR TO SIDE YARD***LARGE HALL STORAGE CLOSET***EPOXY COATED GARAGE FLOOR***DONT WORRY ABOUT CUTTING GRASS WITH THE ARTIFICIAL TURF!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



