Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

20273 E RAVEN Drive

Location

20273 East Raven Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome to your home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 3 Car tandem garage. 10 foot ceilings, paver driveway and walkway. Master bath features large walk in shower with dual shower heads, his and her vanities. Close to great amenities, it's an easy walk or bike ride to the Queen Creek Marketplace where you'll find restaurants and stores like Starbucks, Super Target, Oregano's, Kohls, PetSmart, Harkin's Theaters and many others. Included within this beautiful masterplan community are tot lots, ramadas, barbecues, basketball courts and a 5000 square foot community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have any available units?
20273 E RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 20273 E RAVEN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20273 E RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20273 E RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20273 E RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20273 E RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20273 E RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20273 E RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20273 E RAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 20273 E RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20273 E RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20273 E RAVEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20273 E RAVEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

