20273 E RAVEN Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court fireplace

Welcome to your home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 3 Car tandem garage. 10 foot ceilings, paver driveway and walkway. Master bath features large walk in shower with dual shower heads, his and her vanities. Close to great amenities, it's an easy walk or bike ride to the Queen Creek Marketplace where you'll find restaurants and stores like Starbucks, Super Target, Oregano's, Kohls, PetSmart, Harkin's Theaters and many others. Included within this beautiful masterplan community are tot lots, ramadas, barbecues, basketball courts and a 5000 square foot community pool.