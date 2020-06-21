Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

19668 S 189th St Available 04/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - Georgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in the highly sought after Cortina subdivision. Home backs up to green belt so you have plenty of privacy while you are swimming in the pool. The downstairs features beautiful formal Living and Dining Rooms with wood flooring, Family Room that opens into the fabulous Kitchen which has stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry for extra storage. Guest bedroom is also downstairs and can easily be used as an office. Upstairs boasts a Loft, large Master Bedroom with plenty of room for a sitting area. Master bath has a separate tub and shower. Upstairs guest bath room has double sinks so its easier for everyone to get ready. You also get access to the amazing community pool, basketball courts, playground, Community fields that have volleyball, soccer, and baseball fields. Landscaping and pool maintenance is included in rent. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4701602)