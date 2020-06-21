All apartments in Queen Creek
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
19668 S 189th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19668 S 189th St

19668 South 189th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19668 South 189th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
19668 S 189th St Available 04/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - Georgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in the highly sought after Cortina subdivision. Home backs up to green belt so you have plenty of privacy while you are swimming in the pool. The downstairs features beautiful formal Living and Dining Rooms with wood flooring, Family Room that opens into the fabulous Kitchen which has stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry for extra storage. Guest bedroom is also downstairs and can easily be used as an office. Upstairs boasts a Loft, large Master Bedroom with plenty of room for a sitting area. Master bath has a separate tub and shower. Upstairs guest bath room has double sinks so its easier for everyone to get ready. You also get access to the amazing community pool, basketball courts, playground, Community fields that have volleyball, soccer, and baseball fields. Landscaping and pool maintenance is included in rent. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4701602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19668 S 189th St have any available units?
19668 S 189th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19668 S 189th St have?
Some of 19668 S 189th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19668 S 189th St currently offering any rent specials?
19668 S 189th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19668 S 189th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19668 S 189th St is pet friendly.
Does 19668 S 189th St offer parking?
No, 19668 S 189th St does not offer parking.
Does 19668 S 189th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19668 S 189th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19668 S 189th St have a pool?
Yes, 19668 S 189th St has a pool.
Does 19668 S 189th St have accessible units?
No, 19668 S 189th St does not have accessible units.
Does 19668 S 189th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19668 S 189th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19668 S 189th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19668 S 189th St does not have units with air conditioning.
