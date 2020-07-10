19615 E Oriole Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ed9ec10b0 ---- Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This like new, two story home is move-in ready. The lower level has a very open layout-including a upgraded and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, separate dining area, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. In the master suite you will find double sinks, soaking tub, large walk in shower, beautiful tile floors, and walk in closet. Other features you will love about this home include the 4 car garage, gorgeous updated flooring throughout the home, and the low maintenance backyard. Come take a look before it rents to someone else! Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.65% montly TPT tax 2% montly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month's rent 4 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Granite Counters Landscape Maintenance Included Neighborhood Playground Rv Gate Upgraded Appliances Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets Washer/Dryer In Unit