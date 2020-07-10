All apartments in Queen Creek
Location

19615 East Oriole Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ed9ec10b0 ---- Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This like new, two story home is move-in ready. The lower level has a very open layout-including a upgraded and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, separate dining area, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. In the master suite you will find double sinks, soaking tub, large walk in shower, beautiful tile floors, and walk in closet. Other features you will love about this home include the 4 car garage, gorgeous updated flooring throughout the home, and the low maintenance backyard. Come take a look before it rents to someone else! Leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.65% montly TPT tax 2% montly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to one month's rent 4 Car Garage Biking Walking Path Granite Counters Landscape Maintenance Included Neighborhood Playground Rv Gate Upgraded Appliances Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19615 E Oriole Way have any available units?
19615 E Oriole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19615 E Oriole Way have?
Some of 19615 E Oriole Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19615 E Oriole Way currently offering any rent specials?
19615 E Oriole Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19615 E Oriole Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19615 E Oriole Way is pet friendly.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way offer parking?
Yes, 19615 E Oriole Way offers parking.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19615 E Oriole Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way have a pool?
No, 19615 E Oriole Way does not have a pool.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way have accessible units?
No, 19615 E Oriole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19615 E Oriole Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19615 E Oriole Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19615 E Oriole Way does not have units with air conditioning.

