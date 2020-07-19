19121 E SWAN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Fulton home in Cortina for rent. This beautiful 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a den and is tastefully upgraded with an expansive use of tile, two tone paint and 9' ceilings. Granite kitchen counter tops on rich maple spice cabinets all complemented with black appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer at the upstairs laundry. Low maintenance landscaping and covered rear patio. Located only two doors up from the one of the community parks offered in Cortina + community pool and spa. Higley school district, easy access to local shopping, LA fitness plus 202 freeway access and the San Tan Village Mall only a short drive away