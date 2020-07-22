All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
18986 E LARK Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

18986 E LARK Drive

18986 East Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

18986 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1 APP CURRENTLY PENDING APPROVAL. Updated, immaculate 3 BED+DEN, 2 Bath, single level Cortina home w/ Comm. Pool, Tennis, tons of pathways, Parks & Playgrounds. Walk to Cortina Elementary. QUARTZ Countertops in Baths and Kitchen, Glass Subway Backsplash, high end KitchenAid Stainless Appliance Package with French Drawer Frig, & Gas Range with continuous Grills. Private Back with Grassy Area. Only Single levels behind. Updated 2017 w/ New Sinks & Quartz Tops, Fixtures, Toilets, Lighting & CARPETING. Repainted Inside & out and Ductwork cleaned. Split master plan; walk in closet with Organizers, Tile throughout w/Carpeting in bedrooms only. Ceiling fans in every room, Den/Office, Upgraded & CHERRY Cabinetry throughout. NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. Pets only by Landlord approval. OWNER/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18986 E LARK Drive have any available units?
18986 E LARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18986 E LARK Drive have?
Some of 18986 E LARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18986 E LARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18986 E LARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18986 E LARK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18986 E LARK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18986 E LARK Drive offers parking.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18986 E LARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18986 E LARK Drive has a pool.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 18986 E LARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18986 E LARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18986 E LARK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18986 E LARK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
