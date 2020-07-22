18986 E LARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1 APP CURRENTLY PENDING APPROVAL. Updated, immaculate 3 BED+DEN, 2 Bath, single level Cortina home w/ Comm. Pool, Tennis, tons of pathways, Parks & Playgrounds. Walk to Cortina Elementary. QUARTZ Countertops in Baths and Kitchen, Glass Subway Backsplash, high end KitchenAid Stainless Appliance Package with French Drawer Frig, & Gas Range with continuous Grills. Private Back with Grassy Area. Only Single levels behind. Updated 2017 w/ New Sinks & Quartz Tops, Fixtures, Toilets, Lighting & CARPETING. Repainted Inside & out and Ductwork cleaned. Split master plan; walk in closet with Organizers, Tile throughout w/Carpeting in bedrooms only. Ceiling fans in every room, Den/Office, Upgraded & CHERRY Cabinetry throughout. NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. Pets only by Landlord approval. OWNER/