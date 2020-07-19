18839 E Seagull Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Popular Cortina Community . This Charming Home has Laminate wood flooring, Spacious Eat in Kitchen with Island , Stainless appliances, Granite Counter tops.Spacious Loft with Laundry room and built in cabinets with washer and dryer upstairs. Huge Master Suite with dual sink vanities and over sized walk in shower and walk in closet. Bonus loft can be used as an Office or Play area for the kids. Small back yard with planting box for a small garden if you like. Community offers, Parks, Basket ball & volley ball courts, Ramadas with BBQ's and Very close to shopping, freeways and schools.. Hurry to start the New Year in this cute home.