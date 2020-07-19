All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
18839 E Seagull Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18839 E Seagull Drive

18839 East Seagull Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18839 East Seagull Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Popular Cortina Community . This Charming Home has Laminate wood flooring, Spacious Eat in Kitchen with Island , Stainless appliances, Granite Counter tops.Spacious Loft with Laundry room and built in cabinets with washer and dryer upstairs. Huge Master Suite with dual sink vanities and over sized walk in shower and walk in closet. Bonus loft can be used as an Office or Play area for the kids. Small back yard with planting box for a small garden if you like. Community offers, Parks, Basket ball & volley ball courts, Ramadas with BBQ's and Very close to shopping, freeways and schools.. Hurry to start the New Year in this cute home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have any available units?
18839 E Seagull Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18839 E Seagull Drive have?
Some of 18839 E Seagull Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18839 E Seagull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18839 E Seagull Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18839 E Seagull Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18839 E Seagull Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18839 E Seagull Drive offers parking.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18839 E Seagull Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have a pool?
No, 18839 E Seagull Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have accessible units?
No, 18839 E Seagull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18839 E Seagull Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18839 E Seagull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18839 E Seagull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
