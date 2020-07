Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, an enormous kitchen and shutters throughout. Master suite is on the main level and secondary bedrooms areupstairs. The loft is perfect for a second entertaining area. Over-sized, epoxy coated garage adds lots of storage space! Home is fully furnished, all you need tobring are your suitcases! However, Landlord may consider removing furniture if Renter would prefer it. Tenant responsible for all utilities.