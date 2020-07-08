Amenities

18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. Available 12/02/19 Huge home in queen creek for rent! - Extravegant open floorplan in the highly desirable Cortina. Upgraded maple cabinets with black granite counter tops in this spacious kitchen that looks across to the family room with built in entertainment wall. Loft upstairs looking over rails below. Home is on a premium lot size, backyard waiting for you to design it the way you want it! On a quiet street with no neighbors facing to home. K-8 Elementary school right around the corner and so is the community park.



Terms:

Available 12/2/19 (possibly sooner if needed)

Renters Insurance required

4% tax in addition to rent

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

$20 monthly air filter fee.

2 dogs upon approval, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



