Queen Creek, AZ
18686 E. Mockingbird Dr.
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

18686 E. Mockingbird Dr.

18686 East Mockingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18686 East Mockingbird Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. Available 12/02/19 Huge home in queen creek for rent! - Extravegant open floorplan in the highly desirable Cortina. Upgraded maple cabinets with black granite counter tops in this spacious kitchen that looks across to the family room with built in entertainment wall. Loft upstairs looking over rails below. Home is on a premium lot size, backyard waiting for you to design it the way you want it! On a quiet street with no neighbors facing to home. K-8 Elementary school right around the corner and so is the community park.

Terms:
Available 12/2/19 (possibly sooner if needed)
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
$20 monthly air filter fee.
2 dogs upon approval, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4146884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have any available units?
18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. offer parking?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have a pool?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18686 E. Mockingbird Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

