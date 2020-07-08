Amenities
18664 E. Strawberry Dr. Available 05/22/20 5 Bedroom - 3.5 Bath - 4750 Sq. Ft. - Queen Creek - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with 3.5 Baths - 3 Car Garage - 4750 Sq. Ft in Sossaman Estates in Queen Creek. Large kitchen with island and Formal Dinning room. Huge family room downstairs and bonus living area upstairs. Large back yard - Great for Entertaining!!!
To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only!
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)
All Appliances included
Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5799795)