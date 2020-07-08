All apartments in Queen Creek
18664 E. Strawberry Dr.

18664 East Strawberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18664 East Strawberry Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
18664 E. Strawberry Dr. Available 05/22/20 5 Bedroom - 3.5 Bath - 4750 Sq. Ft. - Queen Creek - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with 3.5 Baths - 3 Car Garage - 4750 Sq. Ft in Sossaman Estates in Queen Creek. Large kitchen with island and Formal Dinning room. Huge family room downstairs and bonus living area upstairs. Large back yard - Great for Entertaining!!!

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only!
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)
All Appliances included

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5799795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have any available units?
18664 E. Strawberry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18664 E. Strawberry Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. offers parking.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have a pool?
No, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18664 E. Strawberry Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

