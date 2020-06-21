All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 18560 East Strawberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
18560 East Strawberry Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

18560 East Strawberry Drive

18560 East Strawberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18560 East Strawberry Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful open and spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Plus Bonus Room, and a Loft in Prestigious Sossaman Estates. Formal Living and Dining Room. Stunning kitchen with Gourmet Double Ovens, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and a 42'' Monogram Side By Side Refrigerator. Main Floor Bedroom. Oversized Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor. Separate Shower and Jacuzzi in the Master suite. The Huge Bonus Room is located on the 2nd Floor over the Garage. Entertainers backyard with lush green grass and multiple different types of fruit trees, landscaping service provided by the owner! 3rd garage bay has a garage door at both ends for easy access to the backyard. Trash service provided by the owner and the home has solar panels to lower electric costs! Close to great food and entertainment.

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25lb or 2 cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have any available units?
18560 East Strawberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have?
Some of 18560 East Strawberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18560 East Strawberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18560 East Strawberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18560 East Strawberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18560 East Strawberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have a pool?
No, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18560 East Strawberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18560 East Strawberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College