18560 East Strawberry Drive

Beautiful open and spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Plus Bonus Room, and a Loft in Prestigious Sossaman Estates. Formal Living and Dining Room. Stunning kitchen with Gourmet Double Ovens, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, and a 42'' Monogram Side By Side Refrigerator. Main Floor Bedroom. Oversized Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor. Separate Shower and Jacuzzi in the Master suite. The Huge Bonus Room is located on the 2nd Floor over the Garage. Entertainers backyard with lush green grass and multiple different types of fruit trees, landscaping service provided by the owner! 3rd garage bay has a garage door at both ends for easy access to the backyard. Trash service provided by the owner and the home has solar panels to lower electric costs! Close to great food and entertainment.



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25lb or 2 cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.