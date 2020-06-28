18493 Walnut Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

**2 weeks free with immediate move-in!**



6-month lease only! Gorgeous highly upgraded home in desired Sossaman Estates! Beautiful new wood flooring and tile throughout the living areas with incredible baseboards and crown molding. Open and spacious floor plan! Stunning kitchen with fresh white cabinets and beautiful dark countertops complete with breakfast bar and pantry! Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom flaunts a separate shower/ tub and private toilet room. The covered back patio leads to a fenced sparkling pool and heated spa. Concrete pad for outdoor seating and play area with a large lush green grass area. 6-month lease only!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 6 Month Lease only

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



