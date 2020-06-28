All apartments in Queen Creek
18493 Walnut Road

18493 East Walnut Road
Location

18493 East Walnut Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
**2 weeks free with immediate move-in!**

6-month lease only! Gorgeous highly upgraded home in desired Sossaman Estates! Beautiful new wood flooring and tile throughout the living areas with incredible baseboards and crown molding. Open and spacious floor plan! Stunning kitchen with fresh white cabinets and beautiful dark countertops complete with breakfast bar and pantry! Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom flaunts a separate shower/ tub and private toilet room. The covered back patio leads to a fenced sparkling pool and heated spa. Concrete pad for outdoor seating and play area with a large lush green grass area. 6-month lease only!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 6 Month Lease only
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

