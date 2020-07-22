All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

18462 E. Swan Drive

18462 East Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18462 East Swan Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
18462 E. Swan Drive Available 01/17/20 Queen Creek 4 Bedroom - Large 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. Kitchen has center island, tons of storage and breakfast bar! Cozy fireplace in living room with media niches! Large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate shower and tub!! Community features green belts, pool and parks!! Call TODAY!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1575
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1575
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1575 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have any available units?
18462 E. Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18462 E. Swan Drive have?
Some of 18462 E. Swan Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18462 E. Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18462 E. Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18462 E. Swan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18462 E. Swan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive offer parking?
No, 18462 E. Swan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18462 E. Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18462 E. Swan Drive has a pool.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 18462 E. Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18462 E. Swan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18462 E. Swan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18462 E. Swan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
