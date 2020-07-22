Amenities

18462 E. Swan Drive Available 01/17/20 Queen Creek 4 Bedroom - Large 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. Kitchen has center island, tons of storage and breakfast bar! Cozy fireplace in living room with media niches! Large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate shower and tub!! Community features green belts, pool and parks!! Call TODAY!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1575

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1575

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1575 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



