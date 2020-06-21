18426 E SWAN Drive E

Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in the Cortina Neighborhood! This highly upgraded home has been completely painted inside and out! Over 3500 sf, with 4 oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets large baths. Large kitchen with light Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, Island with seating, 2 Pantries for storage, newer washer and dryer are included! The list goes on and on! You will not be disappointed. 3 car garage with overhead storage racks, only one neighbor, quiet cut-de-sac where kids can play. Beautiful views from the Rear yard and Balcony. This immaculate home is available immediately, come see it today before someone else snaps it up!