18426 E SWAN Drive E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Home in the Cortina Neighborhood! This highly upgraded home has been completely painted inside and out! Over 3500 sf, with 4 oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets large baths. Large kitchen with light Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, Island with seating, 2 Pantries for storage, newer washer and dryer are included! The list goes on and on! You will not be disappointed. 3 car garage with overhead storage racks, only one neighbor, quiet cut-de-sac where kids can play. Beautiful views from the Rear yard and Balcony. This immaculate home is available immediately, come see it today before someone else snaps it up!