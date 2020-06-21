All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
18426 E SWAN Drive E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18426 E SWAN Drive E

18426 East Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

18426 East Swan Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in the Cortina Neighborhood! This highly upgraded home has been completely painted inside and out! Over 3500 sf, with 4 oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets large baths. Large kitchen with light Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, Island with seating, 2 Pantries for storage, newer washer and dryer are included! The list goes on and on! You will not be disappointed. 3 car garage with overhead storage racks, only one neighbor, quiet cut-de-sac where kids can play. Beautiful views from the Rear yard and Balcony. This immaculate home is available immediately, come see it today before someone else snaps it up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have any available units?
18426 E SWAN Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have?
Some of 18426 E SWAN Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18426 E SWAN Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
18426 E SWAN Drive E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18426 E SWAN Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 18426 E SWAN Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 18426 E SWAN Drive E does offer parking.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18426 E SWAN Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have a pool?
No, 18426 E SWAN Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have accessible units?
No, 18426 E SWAN Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18426 E SWAN Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 18426 E SWAN Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 18426 E SWAN Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
