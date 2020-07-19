18403 E SPARROW Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming single level home located in the desirable community of Cortina. Move-in ready. Meticulously maintained four bedroom, two bath home w/private fenced pool & nicely landscaped back yard w/ fire pit & built-in seating! Impressive details including freshly painted exterior, large front patio & extended driveway. Vaulted ceilings. Split floor plan. Upgraded cabinets, granite counters. Kitchen opens to family room & has b/i desk. Gas fireplace in the family room! Master has separate soaking tub & w/i shower. Great storage. Ceiling fans. Faux wood blinds t/o. Backs to greenbelt! Awesome laundry room! Garage has xtra space & cabs. 4th bedroom has b/i bookcases (desk can stay/go). Owner prefers 6 mo lease w/ option for mo-to-mo. Includes pool service & landscaping. No pets. No smoking.