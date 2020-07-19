All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18403 E SPARROW Drive

18403 East Sparrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18403 East Sparrow Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming single level home located in the desirable community of Cortina. Move-in ready. Meticulously maintained four bedroom, two bath home w/private fenced pool & nicely landscaped back yard w/ fire pit & built-in seating! Impressive details including freshly painted exterior, large front patio & extended driveway. Vaulted ceilings. Split floor plan. Upgraded cabinets, granite counters. Kitchen opens to family room & has b/i desk. Gas fireplace in the family room! Master has separate soaking tub & w/i shower. Great storage. Ceiling fans. Faux wood blinds t/o. Backs to greenbelt! Awesome laundry room! Garage has xtra space & cabs. 4th bedroom has b/i bookcases (desk can stay/go). Owner prefers 6 mo lease w/ option for mo-to-mo. Includes pool service & landscaping. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have any available units?
18403 E SPARROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have?
Some of 18403 E SPARROW Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18403 E SPARROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18403 E SPARROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18403 E SPARROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18403 E SPARROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18403 E SPARROW Drive offers parking.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18403 E SPARROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18403 E SPARROW Drive has a pool.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 18403 E SPARROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18403 E SPARROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18403 E SPARROW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18403 E SPARROW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
