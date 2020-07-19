All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 1665 West Dugan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
1665 West Dugan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1665 West Dugan Drive

1665 W Dugan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1665 W Dugan Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage in Circle Cross Ranch! Tile in all the right places, with carpet in the bedrooms. Home offers two tone paint thru out. Kitchen offer a eat in kitchen pantry and stainless steel appliance. Ceiling fans thru out. Master bedroom has walk in closet with his and her sink. Separate Tub and Shower. Guest bath offers double sink with custom paint. One of the guest bedroom has separate sink vanity. Washer and Dryer included. Nice simple back yard.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1200
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit:
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have any available units?
1665 West Dugan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1665 West Dugan Drive have?
Some of 1665 West Dugan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 West Dugan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1665 West Dugan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 West Dugan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 West Dugan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1665 West Dugan Drive offers parking.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 West Dugan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have a pool?
No, 1665 West Dugan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1665 West Dugan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 West Dugan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 West Dugan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 West Dugan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College