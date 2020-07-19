1665 West Dugan Drive

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage in Circle Cross Ranch! Tile in all the right places, with carpet in the bedrooms. Home offers two tone paint thru out. Kitchen offer a eat in kitchen pantry and stainless steel appliance. Ceiling fans thru out. Master bedroom has walk in closet with his and her sink. Separate Tub and Shower. Guest bath offers double sink with custom paint. One of the guest bedroom has separate sink vanity. Washer and Dryer included. Nice simple back yard.



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1200

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit:

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 0%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

