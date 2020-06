Amenities

recently renovated on-site laundry

Bear Creek Real Estate Presents: a newly remodeled and absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow located within walking distance of the hospital and only minutes from downtown Prescott; where you can shop, take in the history and enjoy many of the fine restaurants in the area. Everything is new, spacious and bright in this sweet home away from home. Private and quiet street with great walking areas. Clean and ready for your adventure!