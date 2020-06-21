Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm. step), two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen and detached single car garage. Carpet throughout with laminate kitchen & bathroom floors. Large hall closet. Stacked washer & dryer.

Water, sewer, trash & basic cable are included in the rent. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Max 2 cars.

Rent plus 2.75% rent tax. Minimum 12 month lease required.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

MAX 1 pet over 3yrs old - spayed/neutered dog 30lbs or less or spayed female cat is negotiable with pet deposit, insurance and $50/mo pet rent. *No male cats*. Property is not fenced.



No Cats Allowed



