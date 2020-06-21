All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107

6112 Antelope Villa Circle · (928) 848-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm. step), two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area, kitchen and detached single car garage. Carpet throughout with laminate kitchen & bathroom floors. Large hall closet. Stacked washer & dryer.
Water, sewer, trash & basic cable are included in the rent. NO SMOKING ALLOWED. Max 2 cars.
Rent plus 2.75% rent tax. Minimum 12 month lease required.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com
MAX 1 pet over 3yrs old - spayed/neutered dog 30lbs or less or spayed female cat is negotiable with pet deposit, insurance and $50/mo pet rent. *No male cats*. Property is not fenced.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3303913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have any available units?
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have?
Some of 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 does offer parking.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity