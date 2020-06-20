516 Goshawk Way

Amenities

Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights. The main level features an elegant foyer, huge great room with gas fireplace and dining area, large master suite and master bath, second bedroom or office/den, second full bath, laundry, two car garage and large deck. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, alder cabinetry, expansive granite counter tops and a raised granite breakfast bar. The walk out basement features abundant space for hobbies, recreation or entertainment. Two additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space, full guest bath, inside storage and covered paver patio. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Pets-1 dog under 20lbs is considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$450 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central Air



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA: Peregrine Townhomes



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer, microwave, disposal, dishwasher



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.