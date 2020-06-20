All apartments in Prescott
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

516 Goshawk Way

516 Goshawk Way · (928) 466-4398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights. The main level features an elegant foyer, huge great room with gas fireplace and dining area, large master suite and master bath, second bedroom or office/den, second full bath, laundry, two car garage and large deck. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, alder cabinetry, expansive granite counter tops and a raised granite breakfast bar. The walk out basement features abundant space for hobbies, recreation or entertainment. Two additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space, full guest bath, inside storage and covered paver patio. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and medical facilities.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Pets-1 dog under 20lbs is considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$450 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central Air

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott

HOA: Peregrine Townhomes

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer, microwave, disposal, dishwasher

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Goshawk Way have any available units?
516 Goshawk Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Goshawk Way have?
Some of 516 Goshawk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Goshawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
516 Goshawk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Goshawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Goshawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 516 Goshawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 516 Goshawk Way does offer parking.
Does 516 Goshawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Goshawk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Goshawk Way have a pool?
No, 516 Goshawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 516 Goshawk Way have accessible units?
No, 516 Goshawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Goshawk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Goshawk Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Goshawk Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 Goshawk Way has units with air conditioning.
