332 N Rush St. B

VERY CUTE STUDIO APARTMENT NEAR DOWNTOWN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This cute little studio home is located within walking distance to Yavapai Community College and just minutes from historic downtown Prescott. This studio features newer flooring, interior paint, and a landscaped private backyard. Utilities are included. Two off street parking spaces next to the unit are reserved for tenant parking. The main house in front is a local business with operating hours of 9am-5pm. The remaining parking spaces are reserved for employee parking.



Terms:

No Smoking

Pets- AAO

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$175 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling: Window unit/ ceiling fans



Utilities:

Water, trash, sewer, electric, and gas are all included in the rent



HOA: none



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven,



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



No Pets Allowed



