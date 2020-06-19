All apartments in Prescott
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

332 N Rush St. B

332 N Rush St · (928) 776-0337
Location

332 N Rush St, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 332 N Rush St. B · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
VERY CUTE STUDIO APARTMENT NEAR DOWNTOWN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This cute little studio home is located within walking distance to Yavapai Community College and just minutes from historic downtown Prescott. This studio features newer flooring, interior paint, and a landscaped private backyard. Utilities are included. Two off street parking spaces next to the unit are reserved for tenant parking. The main house in front is a local business with operating hours of 9am-5pm. The remaining parking spaces are reserved for employee parking.

Terms:
No Smoking
Pets- AAO
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$175 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling: Window unit/ ceiling fans

Utilities:
Water, trash, sewer, electric, and gas are all included in the rent

HOA: none

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven,

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2610047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 N Rush St. B have any available units?
332 N Rush St. B has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 N Rush St. B have?
Some of 332 N Rush St. B's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 N Rush St. B currently offering any rent specials?
332 N Rush St. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 N Rush St. B pet-friendly?
No, 332 N Rush St. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 332 N Rush St. B offer parking?
Yes, 332 N Rush St. B does offer parking.
Does 332 N Rush St. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 N Rush St. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 N Rush St. B have a pool?
No, 332 N Rush St. B does not have a pool.
Does 332 N Rush St. B have accessible units?
No, 332 N Rush St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 332 N Rush St. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 N Rush St. B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 N Rush St. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 N Rush St. B does not have units with air conditioning.
