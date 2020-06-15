Amenities

332 Cochise Street Available 04/15/20 Downtown Prescott Home! - Please do Not disturb current occupants. Thanks.



Cute home in historic area district. This 1,216 square foot home was built in 1945. The floor plan features a living room which opens to the dining room and then into the kitchen with laminate wood floors, breakfast bar and attached breakfast nook. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath as does the guest bedroom. There is also a laundry room and storage. The exterior features a carport and 2 storage sheds.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and washer and dryer, units are included.



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.



Terms:

No smoking.

No pets.

AAO.

Sorry no college students.

Year lease.

Renters insurance required.

2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$165 carpet cleaning fee

$100 administrative fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



Call Rent Right today at 928-771-0308 to schedule a showing.



