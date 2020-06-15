All apartments in Prescott
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

332 Cochise Street

332 Cochise Street · (928) 771-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Cochise Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 Cochise Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
332 Cochise Street Available 04/15/20 Downtown Prescott Home! - Please do Not disturb current occupants. Thanks.

Cute home in historic area district. This 1,216 square foot home was built in 1945. The floor plan features a living room which opens to the dining room and then into the kitchen with laminate wood floors, breakfast bar and attached breakfast nook. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath as does the guest bedroom. There is also a laundry room and storage. The exterior features a carport and 2 storage sheds.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and washer and dryer, units are included.

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer and Trash - City of Prescott.

Terms:
No smoking.
No pets.
AAO.
Sorry no college students.
Year lease.
Renters insurance required.
2.75% City of Prescott tax will be added to rent.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$165 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

Call Rent Right today at 928-771-0308 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2503497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Cochise Street have any available units?
332 Cochise Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 Cochise Street have?
Some of 332 Cochise Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Cochise Street currently offering any rent specials?
332 Cochise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Cochise Street pet-friendly?
No, 332 Cochise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 332 Cochise Street offer parking?
Yes, 332 Cochise Street does offer parking.
Does 332 Cochise Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Cochise Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Cochise Street have a pool?
No, 332 Cochise Street does not have a pool.
Does 332 Cochise Street have accessible units?
No, 332 Cochise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Cochise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Cochise Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Cochise Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Cochise Street has units with air conditioning.
