Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:53 PM

331 Park Avenue

331 Park Avenue · (928) 443-8503
Location

331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom. Custom kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, central heating and cooling. This historic home has a park-like setting with total backyard privacy right downtown! Fully furnished and appointed with everything you need for a spoiling stay. Walk just two blocks to downtown Prescott and enjoy wonderful restaurants, museums, art galleries, bars and entertainment on the famous whiskey row. Additional parking in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Park Avenue have any available units?
331 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 Park Avenue have?
Some of 331 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 331 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 331 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 331 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
