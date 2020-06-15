331 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom. Custom kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, central heating and cooling. This historic home has a park-like setting with total backyard privacy right downtown! Fully furnished and appointed with everything you need for a spoiling stay. Walk just two blocks to downtown Prescott and enjoy wonderful restaurants, museums, art galleries, bars and entertainment on the famous whiskey row. Additional parking in rear.