Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking. Year lease preferred. Small dog negotiable with approval, deposit and $25 per month additional rent. No cats. Plus Prescott sales tax. No college students.

Showings by appointment. Rent incraeses to $1200 11/1/2020