24 Dressage Cir
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

24 Dressage Cir

24 Dressage Circle · (928) 445-8750
Location

24 Dressage Circle, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in The Ranch at Prescott, this 3+ bedroom 2 bath home has lots of living area including den or office and formal dining or bonus room. Large covered decks with views. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat and central air. Large master bedroom and bath with separate shower and tub and 2 walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen with bay window and window seats, kitchen island and all appliances. Laundry room with sink, cabinets and washer/dryer. Wood floors in living room with gas fireplace. This is a single level home with no stairs and located on a cul de sac that backs up against the forest Assistance Animals Only. No smoking. Year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Dressage Cir have any available units?
24 Dressage Cir has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Dressage Cir have?
Some of 24 Dressage Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Dressage Cir currently offering any rent specials?
24 Dressage Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Dressage Cir pet-friendly?
No, 24 Dressage Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 24 Dressage Cir offer parking?
Yes, 24 Dressage Cir offers parking.
Does 24 Dressage Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Dressage Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Dressage Cir have a pool?
No, 24 Dressage Cir does not have a pool.
Does 24 Dressage Cir have accessible units?
No, 24 Dressage Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Dressage Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Dressage Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Dressage Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Dressage Cir has units with air conditioning.
