24 Dressage Cir

Located in The Ranch at Prescott, this 3+ bedroom 2 bath home has lots of living area including den or office and formal dining or bonus room. Large covered decks with views. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat and central air. Large master bedroom and bath with separate shower and tub and 2 walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen with bay window and window seats, kitchen island and all appliances. Laundry room with sink, cabinets and washer/dryer. Wood floors in living room with gas fireplace. This is a single level home with no stairs and located on a cul de sac that backs up against the forest Assistance Animals Only. No smoking. Year lease preferred.