2181 Elkhorn Drive #A

Amenities
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.
Features:
2 Bed
2 Bath
Approx. 1356 sq. feet
Carport
Attached shed
Appliances: washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and stove
AAO
Basic cable is included and the owner pays HOA fees!
Fees':
Renters Insurance is Mandatory
Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Deposit: Same as first month's rent
Rent: First month due at lease signing
Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)
Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)