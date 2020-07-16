2181 Elkhorn Drive #A

Amenities

Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.



Features:

2 Bed

2 Bath

Approx. 1356 sq. feet

Carport

Attached shed

Appliances: washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and stove

AAO

Basic cable is included and the owner pays HOA fees!



Fees':

Renters Insurance is Mandatory

Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)

Deposit: Same as first month's rent

Rent: First month due at lease signing

Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)

Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)