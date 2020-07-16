All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

2181 Elkhorn Drive #A

2181 Elkhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2181 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management presents a 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in the Mission Hills area. This rental offers not only spacious rooms but also gorgeous views of the Prescott scenery we all know and love.

Features:
2 Bed
2 Bath
Approx. 1356 sq. feet
Carport
Attached shed
Appliances: washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and stove
AAO
Basic cable is included and the owner pays HOA fees!

Fees':
Renters Insurance is Mandatory
Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Deposit: Same as first month's rent
Rent: First month due at lease signing
Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)
Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have any available units?
2181 Elkhorn Drive #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott, AZ.
What amenities does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have?
Some of 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A currently offering any rent specials?
2181 Elkhorn Drive #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A pet-friendly?
No, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A offer parking?
Yes, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A offers parking.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have a pool?
No, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A does not have a pool.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have accessible units?
No, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2181 Elkhorn Drive #A does not have units with air conditioning.
