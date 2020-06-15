All apartments in Prescott
1938 Sherwood

1938 Sherwood Drive · (928) 227-0501
Location

1938 Sherwood Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Look no further! You have found it! This newly remolded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts up to 2,500 square feet of living space. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the main level of the home. The third bedroom is located in the attached downstairs studio. The property sits on a cul-de-sac in the secluded pines of Prescott, close to the famous Thumb Butte mountain and only 2.4 miles to the city square. The lot is covered with amazing boulders, pines, and indigenous flora. Privacy galore! There are views to enjoy out every window and off every level of the decks, porches and sitting areas that surround the home. The yard is phenomenal with areas to explore or to simply sit and relax. Other features include a dual faced fireplace, hardwood floors, new paint, built in blender, hot tub, patio tables on each deck level, RV parking, over sized two car garage, wildlife and birds to watch. Just minutes from downtown Prescott, hospitals, shopping and fun! This is a new listing so do not hesitate and make your reservation now. Sherwood Pines L.L.C. License number BA17-02427. Maximum occupancy 8.
2 Story/ 3 Bed/3 Bath approx. 2112 sq. ft. Vacation Rental Residence.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is forced gas, and cooling is AC.

Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Sherwood have any available units?
1938 Sherwood has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1938 Sherwood have?
Some of 1938 Sherwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Sherwood currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Sherwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Sherwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Sherwood is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Sherwood offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Sherwood does offer parking.
Does 1938 Sherwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Sherwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Sherwood have a pool?
No, 1938 Sherwood does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Sherwood have accessible units?
No, 1938 Sherwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Sherwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Sherwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Sherwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1938 Sherwood has units with air conditioning.
