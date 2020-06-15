1938 Sherwood

Amenities

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Please call the office to check for availability.



Look no further! You have found it! This newly remolded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts up to 2,500 square feet of living space. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the main level of the home. The third bedroom is located in the attached downstairs studio. The property sits on a cul-de-sac in the secluded pines of Prescott, close to the famous Thumb Butte mountain and only 2.4 miles to the city square. The lot is covered with amazing boulders, pines, and indigenous flora. Privacy galore! There are views to enjoy out every window and off every level of the decks, porches and sitting areas that surround the home. The yard is phenomenal with areas to explore or to simply sit and relax. Other features include a dual faced fireplace, hardwood floors, new paint, built in blender, hot tub, patio tables on each deck level, RV parking, over sized two car garage, wildlife and birds to watch. Just minutes from downtown Prescott, hospitals, shopping and fun! This is a new listing so do not hesitate and make your reservation now. Sherwood Pines L.L.C. License number BA17-02427. Maximum occupancy 8.

2 Story/ 3 Bed/3 Bath approx. 2112 sq. ft. Vacation Rental Residence.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is forced gas, and cooling is AC.



Pets are negotiable.