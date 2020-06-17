All apartments in Prescott
1924 Rocky Dells Drive

1924 Rocky Dells Drive · (928) 227-0501
Location

1924 Rocky Dells Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Completely remodeled and updated country home located on a wooded and rocky 1/2 acre lot. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, new AC and heating, new Kitchen with Stainless appliances, New side by side Fridge included, granite counters, tile backsplash, custom cabinets, New doors and hardware, new paint inside and out, new composite deck off of master suite, new light fixtures, new cement driveway and much more. Home is full of new detail inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have any available units?
1924 Rocky Dells Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have?
Some of 1924 Rocky Dells Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Rocky Dells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Rocky Dells Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Rocky Dells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive offer parking?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have a pool?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have accessible units?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 Rocky Dells Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1924 Rocky Dells Drive has units with air conditioning.
