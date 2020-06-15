133 N McCormick

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool table putting green bbq/grill

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management presents the “Downtown Granite Creek Cottage” an Artist's Retreat This beautiful Historic vacation rental was built in 1936 and boasts 1,278 square feet of pure comfort. This Artist's Retreat is beautifully decorated with the owner's and her friend's art work. Sit in the enclosed front porch and watch the world go by or take a short stroll to the Prescott Town Square, only 2 blocks away. This tastefully decorated two bedroom one bath home also has a family room with a big screen T.V. and mini pool table for the times you just want to stay in. The back yard has a fire pit, a BBQ grill and a “drunken putting green” for great entertaining, and bicycles are provided for your use. Maximum occupancy 6. License #BA17-03145

Make the “Downtown Granite Creek Cottage” your next vacation destination!

Only 2 blocks from the famous Prescott Town Square!