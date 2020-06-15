All apartments in Prescott
133 N McCormick

133 North Mccormick Street · (928) 227-0501
Location

133 North Mccormick Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management presents the “Downtown Granite Creek Cottage” an Artist's Retreat This beautiful Historic vacation rental was built in 1936 and boasts 1,278 square feet of pure comfort. This Artist's Retreat is beautifully decorated with the owner's and her friend's art work. Sit in the enclosed front porch and watch the world go by or take a short stroll to the Prescott Town Square, only 2 blocks away. This tastefully decorated two bedroom one bath home also has a family room with a big screen T.V. and mini pool table for the times you just want to stay in. The back yard has a fire pit, a BBQ grill and a “drunken putting green” for great entertaining, and bicycles are provided for your use. Maximum occupancy 6. License #BA17-03145
Make the “Downtown Granite Creek Cottage” your next vacation destination!
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME

2 Bed/1 Bath 1200 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a storage shed.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, heating is gas, and cooling is electric.

Pets not allowed (AAO Only).

Only 2 blocks from the famous Prescott Town Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 N McCormick have any available units?
133 N McCormick has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 N McCormick have?
Some of 133 N McCormick's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 N McCormick currently offering any rent specials?
133 N McCormick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 N McCormick pet-friendly?
No, 133 N McCormick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 133 N McCormick offer parking?
Yes, 133 N McCormick does offer parking.
Does 133 N McCormick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 N McCormick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 N McCormick have a pool?
No, 133 N McCormick does not have a pool.
Does 133 N McCormick have accessible units?
No, 133 N McCormick does not have accessible units.
Does 133 N McCormick have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 N McCormick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 N McCormick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 N McCormick has units with air conditioning.
