4261 N. Tonopah Drive.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4261 N. Tonopah Drive

4261 North Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4261 N. Tonopah Drive Available 08/20/20 Home for rent in Prescott Valley! - The covered front entry of this home leads into an open great room concept including the living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, open kitchen and breakfast nook that accesses the covered back patio. The kitchen has white appliances, a smooth top oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. The north wing has a large master bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, dual vanity sink, linen closet and walk in closet. The south wing of the home features two guest bedrooms, dual closets and a full bath. There is also a laundry room with washer and dryer that passes through to the large 3 car attached garage.

Heating: (Gas) Central Forced Air
Cooling: Central AC / Ceiling fans

Utilities: Tenant pays
Electric - APS
Gas - Unisource
Water - Town of PV
Sewer - Town of PV
Trash - private

Terms:
Non-smoking premises.
Pets- 1 pet Negotiable.
No college students
Year lease
Renters insurance recommended

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$275 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit are equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/mon for each additional pet (if applicable).
Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

(RLNE4211289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

