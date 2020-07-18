Amenities

4261 N. Tonopah Drive Available 08/20/20 Home for rent in Prescott Valley! - The covered front entry of this home leads into an open great room concept including the living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, open kitchen and breakfast nook that accesses the covered back patio. The kitchen has white appliances, a smooth top oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. The north wing has a large master bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, dual vanity sink, linen closet and walk in closet. The south wing of the home features two guest bedrooms, dual closets and a full bath. There is also a laundry room with washer and dryer that passes through to the large 3 car attached garage.



Heating: (Gas) Central Forced Air

Cooling: Central AC / Ceiling fans



Utilities: Tenant pays

Electric - APS

Gas - Unisource

Water - Town of PV

Sewer - Town of PV

Trash - private



Terms:

Non-smoking premises.

Pets- 1 pet Negotiable.

No college students

Year lease

Renters insurance recommended



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$275 carpet cleaning fee

$100 administrative fee

Deposit are equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/mon for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



