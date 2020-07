9561 W Ruth Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Single Level Peoria Home - Prime Location! - R/V GATE, HUGE R/V SLAB,HOA ALLOWS R/V'S 2,313SQ' HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM, DEN WITH DOORS, A MASTER BEDROOM THAT YOU CAN PUT ANY FURNITURE IN, ITS THAT BIG, EXIT TO PATIO FROM MASTER. PLANT SHELVES IN MASTER,LIVING,KITCHEN. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE, HUGE WALK IN PANTRY, ALL APPLIANCE'S. INSIDE LAUNDRY, HOOKUPS ONLY. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. HOME IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE AND READY TO MOVE INTO



(RLNE3805707)