8172 W. Mary Ann Dr.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic single level Fletcher Heights property includes solar panels drastically reducing your electric bills!! Great floor-plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den. Custom paint throughout with plank tile flooring & a beautiful kitchen with back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Large master with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Low maintenance backyard with shady tree & covered patio. Incredible location, walking distance to restaurants and a few blocks from 101-Loop!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.