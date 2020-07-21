All apartments in Peoria
8172 W. Mary Ann Dr.

8172 West Mary Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8172 West Mary Ann Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic single level Fletcher Heights property includes solar panels drastically reducing your electric bills!! Great floor-plan with 3 bedrooms plus a den. Custom paint throughout with plank tile flooring & a beautiful kitchen with back-splash and stainless steel appliances. Large master with walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Low maintenance backyard with shady tree & covered patio. Incredible location, walking distance to restaurants and a few blocks from 101-Loop!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have any available units?
8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. offer parking?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have a pool?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8172 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
