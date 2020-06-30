7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Welcome to luxury! This marvelous home has updates galore! Upgrades include extra large yard, brick front elevation, columns, intercom system, water softener system, custom diagonal tile throughout the downstairs and upgraded beautiful carpeting upstairs. Master bedroom has private suite area that could be a den, exercise room, or babies room. Backyard is spectacular with full patio running the length of the home overlooking the pool with water feature. The home was designed for the large party or an intimate gathering. All this and close to Arrowhead shopping mall, Loop 101, Sport stadium, and schools!