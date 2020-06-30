All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

7515 West Betty Elyse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7515 West Betty Elyse Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to luxury! This marvelous home has updates galore! Upgrades include extra large yard, brick front elevation, columns, intercom system, water softener system, custom diagonal tile throughout the downstairs and upgraded beautiful carpeting upstairs. Master bedroom has private suite area that could be a den, exercise room, or babies room. Backyard is spectacular with full patio running the length of the home overlooking the pool with water feature. The home was designed for the large party or an intimate gathering. All this and close to Arrowhead shopping mall, Loop 101, Sport stadium, and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have any available units?
7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have?
Some of 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offer parking?
No, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane has a pool.
Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 W BETTY ELYSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

