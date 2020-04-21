All apartments in Paradise Valley
8237 N Merion Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:25 AM

8237 N Merion Way

8237 North Merion Way · No Longer Available
Location

8237 North Merion Way, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Camelback Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine & remodeled by famous Drewett Works architecture this Arizona/Bungalow style home is absolute PERFECTION! Homes of this quality & charm rarely come on the market!Situated on beautiful golf course lot in Camelback Country Club featuring:4 bdrms+office,3.5 baths,chef's kitchen w/ huge marble island,Thermador appliances,gas range,ice maker & more overlooking family room & resort like bkyrd.T/O home:Tons of glass,Flush mount custom cabinetry,Ann Sacks designer tile,hardwood floors,Kohler plumbing fixtures,custom light fixures,large bdrms w/ all walk-in closets.GORGEOUS bkyrd w/ lush landscaping,pool,citrus trees & long covered patio ideal for entertaining!Berneil H2O company!Avg bill is $50 a month!Located in the heart of Paradise Valley w/ 3C school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

