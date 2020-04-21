8237 N Merion Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine & remodeled by famous Drewett Works architecture this Arizona/Bungalow style home is absolute PERFECTION! Homes of this quality & charm rarely come on the market!Situated on beautiful golf course lot in Camelback Country Club featuring:4 bdrms+office,3.5 baths,chef's kitchen w/ huge marble island,Thermador appliances,gas range,ice maker & more overlooking family room & resort like bkyrd.T/O home:Tons of glass,Flush mount custom cabinetry,Ann Sacks designer tile,hardwood floors,Kohler plumbing fixtures,custom light fixures,large bdrms w/ all walk-in closets.GORGEOUS bkyrd w/ lush landscaping,pool,citrus trees & long covered patio ideal for entertaining!Berneil H2O company!Avg bill is $50 a month!Located in the heart of Paradise Valley w/ 3C school!