All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr

6502 North Lost Dutchman Road · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5.5 baths, $15000 · Avail. Jul 15

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 7000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
hot tub
Available 07/15/20 FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729

GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Paradise Valley luxury estate is the best location & amenity combination!! Recently renovated with no expense spared. Open concept with designer touches throughout the home, chef's kitchen, master suite wing offers a true spa experience with soaking tub adjacent to fireplace, massive shower along complete with his & hers closets. Backyard features pool, spa, waterfall, putting green and multiple seating and lounge areas!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268729
Property Id 268729

(RLNE5811526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have any available units?
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have?
Some of 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr offer parking?
No, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr has a pool.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have accessible units?
No, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity