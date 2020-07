5901 E CARON Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

SPECTACULAR ONE OF A KIND HAS EVERYTHING! OVER FLOWING WITH WARMTH,CHARM & RICH CHARACTER.BURSTING W/LUSH TROPICAL FOLIAGE,FRUIT TREES,DYNAMIC VINETTES SPRINKLED THROUGH OUT THIS BREATH TAKING OASIS MAKE ENTERTAINING SO EASY & VERY MEMORABLE (SEE PICS RAMADA, BISTRO LOUNGE,DINING,LOOK OUT DECK,BAR)OUTDOOR KITCHEN W/BBQ GRILL,WOOD BURNING PIZZA OVEN, BAR. POOL,SPA,FIRE PIT,FIRE PLACES,SPLASH PAD,JUNGLE GYM,SANDBOX, EVEN A DOG RUN! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED,5 EN'SUITE BEDROOMS,GOURMET KITCHEN OVERLOOKS WIDE OPEN GREAT ROOM, A TRUE WINE CELLAR (1000 BOTTLE),OFFICE,GUEST HOUSE W/FULL BATH,FIREPLACE,KITCHENETTE. BASEMENT HAS KIDS PLAY AREA,ARTS & CRAFTS ZONE,THEATER & EN'SUITE bdrm. SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE HERE! $25k-$30K IN SEASON SHORT TERM RATE.