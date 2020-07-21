All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue

9907 East Thornbush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9907 East Thornbush Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Brand new home built in 2019 for rent! This home boasts nearly 1800 sq ft of living space w/ soaring 9+ ft flat ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms with a split floor plan 2 full baths and a spacious 2 car garage. Other features include, granite countertops in the kitchen, gas stove, N/S exposure and a beautifully landscaped- low maintenance backyard (to be completed by Aug 23rd -See photo section for scope of work). The Cadence community also features a luscious green park, community center w/ pool and fitness facilities along w/ easy access to the 202 freeway. Make time to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have any available units?
9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have?
Some of 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue has a pool.
Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College