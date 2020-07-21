9907 E THORNBUSH Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Brand new home built in 2019 for rent! This home boasts nearly 1800 sq ft of living space w/ soaring 9+ ft flat ceilings, 3 spacious bedrooms with a split floor plan 2 full baths and a spacious 2 car garage. Other features include, granite countertops in the kitchen, gas stove, N/S exposure and a beautifully landscaped- low maintenance backyard (to be completed by Aug 23rd -See photo section for scope of work). The Cadence community also features a luscious green park, community center w/ pool and fitness facilities along w/ easy access to the 202 freeway. Make time to view this home today!