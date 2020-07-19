9854 East Escondido

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This home is located in the Subdivision of La Fortina at Crismon and Southern. Features include all tile down stairs. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space which opens up to the eat in area. Nice sized Family room. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms and Laundry for convenience. Out back there is a great gazebo cover over the patio, green grass and a storage shed, plus an RV gate. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable on rent. Sorry no pets at this home